Bitcoin ( BTC ) returned to above its $30,000 support level during Asian trading hours as buyers reacted to oversold conditions. The next levels of resistance are seen at around $32,000 and $34,000 given the intermediate-term downtrend.

The quick rebound to above $30,000 is similar to the June 22 shakeout that preceded a brief price rally. Bitcoin was trading at around $31,400 at press time and is up about 6% over the past 24 hours.