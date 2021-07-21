Bitcoin (BTC) returned to above its $30,000 support level during Asian trading hours as buyers reacted to oversold conditions. The next levels of resistance are seen at around $32,000 and $34,000 given the intermediate-term downtrend.

The quick rebound to above $30,000 is similar to the June 22 shakeout that preceded a brief price rally. Bitcoin was trading at around $31,400 at press time and is up about 6% over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin four-hour chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
  • The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart registered an oversold signal on Monday as bitcoin dipped below $30,000. The RSI is not yet overbought, which could keep buyers active toward $34,000 resistance.
  • The 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart is sloping downward as buyers have been quick to take profits on rallies.
  • Short-term momentum is improving as bitcoin returns to a monthlong range. The rebound to above $30,000 suggests selling pressure from June is starting to slow.

