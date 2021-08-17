Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in a sideways range as the short-squeeze rally takes a breather. Buyers could start to take profits ahead of the $50,000 resistance level, although support around $40,000-$42,000 could stabilize a pullback.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading around $46,900 at press time and is roughly flat over the past week.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is declining from overbought levels, which typically precede price pullbacks. The RSI has a slight negative divergence with price as upside momentum wanes.
- Bitcoin is trading around the 200-day moving average and will need to break out of a short-term range to resume the uptrend.
- Support is seen around the top of the prior two-month consolidation phase between $40,000 and $42,000. A successful re-test of these levels could yield further upside towards $50,000 and $55,000.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.