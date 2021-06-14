Bitcoin (BTC) held support at around $34,000 over the weekend and is approaching resistance at $40,000-$42,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has been consolidating for nearly a month as buyers established a solid base at $30,000.

A breakout from the range would yield further upside toward $50,000. Sellers, however, remain in control given the strong overhead resistance.

Bitcoin was trading at about $39,300 at press time, up about 9% over the past 24 hours.

The short-term trend is improving as prices returned above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart.

There is immediate resistance at $40,000, which could limit upside, especially as the relative strength index (RSI) appears to be overbought on the four-hour chart.

Minor support is seen at around $34,000, which is the midpoint of the short-term range. If support holds, a decisive breakout above $42,000 could shift the downtrend from May.