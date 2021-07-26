Bitcoin ( BTC ) buyers were active over the weekend as the cryptocurrency broke above the 50-day moving average near $34,000. The intermediate-term downtrend is reversing, although resistance near $40,000 could trigger some profit taking.

Upside momentum is improving after several months of consolidation and multiple oversold readings on the charts. Bitcoin was trading around $38,000 at press time and is up 10% over the past 24 hours. Early Monday, the price climbed to about $39,500.