Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the weekend as the cryptocurrency broke above the 50-day moving average near $34,000. The intermediate-term downtrend is reversing, although resistance near $40,000 could trigger some profit taking.
Upside momentum is improving after several months of consolidation and multiple oversold readings on the charts. Bitcoin was trading around $38,000 at press time and is up 10% over the past 24 hours. Early Monday, the price climbed to about $39,500.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is approaching overbought levels for the first time since April. This could precede a brief period of profit-taking near the 100-day moving average at $40,000.
- The weekly RSI is not yet oversold, although selling pressure from May is starting to slow.
- Price action is consistent with previous rallies from $30,000 support, albeit more persistent given the break above the 50-day moving average.
- Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase until price moves above $40,000, which is the top of a two-month range. Initial support is seen around $34,000, which could stabilize a pull-back.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.