Bitcoin (BTC) declined about 5% during Asia hours as buyers took profit near the $58,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency was trading around $56,200 at the time of writing. Price recoveries remain limited around $58,000 and $60,000 as long-term momentum slows.
- BTC held support around the 50-period volume weighted moving average on the four-hour chart, similar to April 29, which preceded a near 10% price rally.
- However, a pattern of lower highs on the four-hour relative strength index (RSI) suggests continued selling on rallies.
- Bitcoin returned below the 50-day moving average and has traded within a tight range since the April 17 sell-off. Lower support is seen around $52,000 which could settle additional profit taking.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.