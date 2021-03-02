Bitcoin pushed above $50,000 early Tuesday for the first time in six days, as the largest cryptocurrency continued to recover from last week’s 21% sell-off.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $49,444 as of 12:37 UTC (7:37 p.m. ET) and cooling slightly, having risen to a 24 hour high above $50,200.

The price has gained 6.8% over the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin’s 24-hour range: $45,741.74-$50,213.03 (CoinDesk 20).

BTC is trading above its 100-hour and 200-hour averages on the hourly chart, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin's hourly moving averages and price. Source: TradingView

The push past $50,000 came as the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s announced an official filing to list shares of VanEck’s BTC exchange-traded fund.

Trading volume was strong on Monday as bitcoin’s price rose 9.7%, the most in three weeks, according to data from the Bitstamp exchange.

“We have seen an increase in cryptocurrency offerings from the largest investment banks including bitcoin research, custody, trading, and prime brokerage,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital. “I expect these offerings to grow as global investment banks embrace cryptocurrencies.”

Cryptocurrencies were up across the board alongside bitcoin, with stellar, XRP and ether also gaining.

The mood was mixed, with some traders expressing caution:

“We’ve seen lots of signs of cooling off in BTC – price decreasing, lower premiums, less volatility,” Sam Bankman-Fried told CoinDesk via Telegram on Monday. “That obviously doesn’t say for sure what will happen in the future though.”