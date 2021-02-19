Bitcoin’s recent price surge pushed the largest cryptocurrency past $1 trillion in market capitalization, a threshold that might prove to be a catalyst for higher prices rather than a barrier or peak.

At press time, bitcoin was trading at $54,646.46, up 5.30% in the past 24 hours. It is only slightly down from the new all-time high at $54,711.32

“In many ways, $1 trillion marks an interesting focal point in which bitcoin goes from a magic internet money meme into a Wall Street, institutionally recognized and investable asset,” said Andrew Tu, an executive at quantitative trading firm Efficient Frontier.

At the same time, bitcoin’s one-month implied volatility – investors’ expectation of how turbulent prices will be over the next four weeks – also dropped on Friday, according to data source Skew.

Bitcoin one-month at-the-money implied volatility. Source: Skew

“The bulls have taken hold of the markets,” said Denis Vinokourov, head of research at digital assets prime broker Bequant.

Many factors in the past week have contributed to bitcoin’s latest rally, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pushing the Biden Administration’s proposal of $1.9 trillion stimulus package, MicroStrategy’s announcement it is boosting its bitcoin stash again and money manager BlackRock’s “dabbling” in cryptocurrency.

While every piece of news seems to benefit bitcoin and cryptocurrency as a whole, some are warning about potential risks of people taking profits and pushing down bitcoin’s price.