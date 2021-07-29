Bitcoin (BTC) completed a recovery from Monday’s 10% pullback and is now re-testing the $40,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency appears overbought, which could trigger some profit taking after a near 25% rally over the past week.
Lower support is seen around $34,000-$36,000, which is the middle of a two-month range.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining from an extreme overbought reading on Monday. A lower high on the RSI indicates a bearish divergence, which could stall bitcoin’s short-term uptrend.
- Initial support is seen at the 50-period moving average on the four-hour chart, currently at $36,000. Lower support is around $32,000-$34,000, which could stabilize a pullback.
- The intermediate-term trend is improving with a significant loss of downside momentum over the past few weeks. Buyers could remain active at lower support levels, although a breakout above $40,000-$45,000 is needed to resume the long-term uptrend.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.