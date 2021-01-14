Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit is now offering traders the ability to bet bitcoin will reach $400,000 by year’s end.
- The eye-watering $400,000 option supplants the company's previous $300,000 maximum offering listed on Jan. 9.
- Despite recent volatile swings in its spot price, Deribit continues to offer higher strike prices for traders looking to bet big amid continuing high demand and sky high predictions even from conservative banks.
- Bitcoin's price dropped heavily on Monday, but has rebounded several thousand dollars over the last 24 hours.
