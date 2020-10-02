With Pres. Trump testing positive and a systemically important exchange in deep trouble, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin, Stocks Fall as Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19 

The cryptocurrency and Asian stock markets dumped early Friday after U.S. Pres. Donald Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive to COVID-19.

Ethereum 2.0 ‘Dress Rehearsal’ Gets a Do-Over With Zinken

Developers will take a second whack at a final Ethereum 2.0 testnet after the first, Spadina, failed due to “critical peering issues.”

BitMEX ‘Attempted to Evade’ US Regulations, CFTC Charges 

 The Commodity Future Trading Commission has charged BitMEX, CEO Arthur Hayes and other affiliated entities with offering U.S. customers crypto trading services in violation of federal law.

Should DEXs Be Worried After BitMEX? DeFi Founders Weigh In 

The sudden takedown of crypto exchange BitMEX has cast a new light on Ethereum’s decentralized finance (DeFi) markets.

