With investors buying the bitcoin dip and staying bullish on options, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's stories:

Investors Buying Bitcoin Amid Price Slump to Near $10K, Data Shows

Despite bitcoin shedding over $2,000 in the last few weeks, the “buy the dip” mentality in the market still appears strong.

Bitcoin Options Suggest Investors Hedging but Still Long-Term Bullish

Bitcoin’s options market retains long-term bullish bias despite the recent price pullback, data shows.

What Happened to DeFi Project SushiSwap Over the Weekend

SushiSwap experienced a tumultuous weekend after its founder sold $13 million worth of his stake in the project before turning the reins over to investor and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Read more about...

Bitcoin News RoundupBitcoinPodcastsOptionsSushiSwap
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.