With investors buying the bitcoin dip and staying bullish on options, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Despite bitcoin shedding over $2,000 in the last few weeks, the “buy the dip” mentality in the market still appears strong.

Bitcoin’s options market retains long-term bullish bias despite the recent price pullback, data shows.

SushiSwap experienced a tumultuous weekend after its founder sold $13 million worth of his stake in the project before turning the reins over to investor and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.