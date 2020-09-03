With the price of bitcoin pulling back sharply and U.S. legislators again advocating for blockchain, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Wednesday saw a flurry of deposits onto exchanges, indicating some investors are trying to offload their bitcoin. That could further propel prices downwards.

Robinhood is reportedly under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission for not fully disclosing it was passing customer orders on to market makers.

Lawmakers are urging President Trump to consider blockchain solutions in the fight against COVID-19.

Citizens and companies in Zug will be able to pay up to $109,000 of their tax bill in either bitcoin or ether as of next February.