With ether reaching a two-year high and a breakdown on weird DeFi, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

The two-year high was reached alongside a drop in the number of coins held in exchange addresses.

Acting Comptroller of Currency (and former Coinbase exec) Brian Brooks is spearheading the move to let payment firms operate as banks across state lines.

What do these various memecoins do? Here’s the rough TL;DR of the latest tokens to top the DeFi charts.