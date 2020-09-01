With ether reaching a two-year high and a breakdown on weird DeFi, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Ether Price Hits 2-Year High 

The two-year high was reached alongside a drop in the number of coins held in exchange addresses. 

US Regulator to Shake Up Banking With Federal Charters for Payment Firms 

Acting Comptroller of Currency (and former Coinbase exec) Brian Brooks is spearheading the move to let payment firms operate as banks across state lines.

Yearn, YAM and the Rise of Crypto’s ‘Weird DeFi’ Moment

What do these various memecoins do? Here’s the rough TL;DR of the latest tokens to top the DeFi charts.

