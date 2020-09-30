With bitcoin trading in an unusually tight range and DeFi darling SushiSwap suffering shrinkage, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Chainlink’s LINK has been the worst-performing digital asset in September in the CoinDesk 20, during an ugly month across cryptocurrency markets.

Uniswap challenger SushiSwap is continue to lose vital liquidity, with total value locked falling by 8% in the past 24 hours.

Hundreds of thousands of euros may have been supplied through a secret network benefiting al-Qaida-linked extremists in northwestern Syria.