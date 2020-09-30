With bitcoin trading in an unusually tight range and DeFi darling SushiSwap suffering shrinkage, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:


First Mover: Chainlink’s Sorry September Returns Shows DeFi Hysteria Deflating 

Chainlink’s LINK has been the worst-performing digital asset in September in the CoinDesk 20, during an ugly month across cryptocurrency markets.

DeFi ‘Vampire’ SushiSwap Still Hemorrhaging Liquidity

Uniswap challenger SushiSwap is continue to lose vital liquidity, with total value locked falling by 8% in the past 24 hours.

French Authorities Arrest 29 Suspected of Using Crypto to Fund Extremists in Syria

Hundreds of thousands of euros may have been supplied through a secret network benefiting al-Qaida-linked extremists in northwestern Syria.

Ocean Protocol Hard Fork Freezes Funds From KuCoin Hack

On Sunday, Ocean Protocol conducted a hard fork from its old token address to prevent the KuCoin exchange hacker from continued unloading of stolen OCEAN tokens on decentralized exchange Uniswap.

