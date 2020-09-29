With bitcoin back in the driver’s seat and the Filecoin launch fast approaching, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Some traders have been moving funds out of alternate cryptocurrencies into bitcoin (BTC) in anticipation it outperforming the entire crypto market for at least the next several months.

Ethereum testnet Spadina gives developers one more crack at practicing with Eth 2.0’s deposit contract before the real deal arrives.

The now-renamed California department responsible for the regulation of financial services will soon have more powers to supervise the cryptocurrency industry.