Traders Rotate to Bitcoin Expecting a Quiet Q4 for Altcoins

Some traders have been moving funds out of alternate cryptocurrencies into bitcoin (BTC) in anticipation it outperforming the entire crypto market for at least the next several months. 

Spadina Gives Ethereum 2.0 Developers a Three-Day Testnet

Ethereum testnet Spadina gives developers one more crack at practicing with Eth 2.0’s deposit contract before the real deal arrives.

California Governor Signs Law Bringing State ‘New Tools’ to Regulate Crypto

The now-renamed California department responsible for the regulation of financial services will soon have more powers to supervise the cryptocurrency industry.

Filecoin Confirms Long-Awaited Mainnet Launch for Next Month

Three years after its $257 million ICO, decentralized data storage provider Filecoin has said mainnet will go live in mid-October.

