With bitcoin slipping with European stocks and a leaked memo about China’s blockchain plans, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's Stories:

Federal Reserve Now Targets Inflation Above 2%, Bitcoin Breaks $11K

Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday they would hold U.S. interest rates at zero and work to push inflation above 2% “for some time.” 

Bitcoin ‘Young Investment’ Wallets at Highest Level Since February 2018

New investors are entering the bitcoin market at a faster pace and possibly creating upward pressure on prices, on-chain data shows. 

China’s BSN Will ‘Localize’ Public Blockchains for Local Use

China’s state-sanctioned Blockchain-Based Service Network is finally bringing public chains to its homeland – but they will look very different. 

Kraken Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Charter a US Bank

On Wednesday, the Wyoming Banking Board voted to approve Kraken’s bank charter application. Kraken is the first SPDI bank in Wyoming.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.