With bitcoin slipping with European stocks and a leaked memo about China’s blockchain plans, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
Today's Stories:
Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday they would hold U.S. interest rates at zero and work to push inflation above 2% “for some time.”
New investors are entering the bitcoin market at a faster pace and possibly creating upward pressure on prices, on-chain data shows.
China’s state-sanctioned Blockchain-Based Service Network is finally bringing public chains to its homeland – but they will look very different.
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Banking Board voted to approve Kraken’s bank charter application. Kraken is the first SPDI bank in Wyoming.
