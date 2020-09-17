With bitcoin slipping with European stocks and a leaked memo about China’s blockchain plans, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's Stories:

Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday they would hold U.S. interest rates at zero and work to push inflation above 2% “for some time.”

New investors are entering the bitcoin market at a faster pace and possibly creating upward pressure on prices, on-chain data shows.

China’s state-sanctioned Blockchain-Based Service Network is finally bringing public chains to its homeland – but they will look very different.