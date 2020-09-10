With bitcoin lawsuits in the news and SushiSwap’s migration completed, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Some are calling the white-hot Defi space a bubble that is unsustainable.

AT&T has won a motion to dismiss a $200 million punitive damages claim from Mike Terpin, who lost $24 million in crypto via SIM hack.

A court in China has denied an appeal by bitcoin mining giant Bitmain seeking $30 million in damages from the three co-founders of mining pool rival Poolin.

SushiSwap, the community-owned automated market maker, now has a new set of leaders – offering a preview of the future of crypto politics.