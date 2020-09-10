With bitcoin lawsuits in the news and SushiSwap’s migration completed, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today’s stories:

Ether Traders May Be Hedging Against DeFi Slowdown: Analyst

Some are calling the white-hot Defi space a bubble that is unsustainable.

Judge Dismisses $200M Damages Claim in AT&T Crypto Hack Lawsuit

AT&T has won a motion to dismiss a $200 million punitive damages claim from Mike Terpin, who lost $24 million in crypto via SIM hack. 

Court Denies Bitmain $30M in Damages From Co-Founders of Rival Poolin

A court in China has denied an appeal by bitcoin mining giant Bitmain seeking $30 million in damages from the three co-founders of mining pool rival Poolin.

SushiSwap Migration Ushers in Era of ‘Protocol Politicians’

SushiSwap, the community-owned automated market maker, now has a new set of leaders – offering a preview of the future of crypto politics.

Read more about...

