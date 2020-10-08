With trading volumes surging and DeFi slowing down, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Trading volumes for CME bitcoin options surged as traders made bull call spreads anticipating a rally.

The popularity of decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges had backed up the Ethereum blockchain, raising questions about its ability to scale.

The parent group of BitMEX has announced an executive shakeup after U.S. authorities charged the firm over allegedly illegal conduct.