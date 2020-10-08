With trading volumes surging and DeFi slowing down, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Options Volume on CME Jumps 300% as Traders Take Bullish Bets 

Trading volumes for CME bitcoin options surged as traders made bull call spreads anticipating a rally.

As DeFi Deflates, Ethereum Users Get Reprieve From Soaring Fees, Congestion

The popularity of decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges had backed up the Ethereum blockchain, raising questions about its ability to scale. 

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Leaves Role After US Charges 

The parent group of BitMEX has announced an executive shakeup after U.S. authorities charged the firm over allegedly illegal conduct.

KPMG Airs Blockchain Solution to Help Corporates Offset Carbon Emissions 

“Big Four” firm KPMG says its patent-pending blockchain solution will help organizations measure, report and offset their carbon emissions.

