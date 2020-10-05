With interest in bitcoin futures falling to their lowest level since May, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
Today's Stories:
Institutional interest in bitcoin futures has plummeted as the DeFi explosion made carry trades less attractive, said Bequant’s Denis Vinokourov.
Miners generated an estimated $328 million in September.
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton expressed an openness to a tokenized exchange-traded fund.
In a bid to raise awareness, the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s PAC is contributing $50 in bitcoin to the campaign of incumbent members of Congress in both legislative houses.