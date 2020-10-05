With interest in bitcoin futures falling to their lowest level since May, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Open Interest in CME Bitcoin Futures Slides as Market Sapped by Surging DeFi 

Institutional interest in bitcoin futures has plummeted as the DeFi explosion made carry trades less attractive, said Bequant’s Denis Vinokourov. 

Bitcoin Miners Saw 11% Revenue Drop in September

Miners generated an estimated $328 million in September.

SEC Is Willing to ‘Try’ a Tokenized ETF, Chairman Says: Report

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton expressed an openness to a tokenized exchange-traded fund.

Pro-Crypto PAC Giving $50 in Bitcoin to the Campaign of Each Member of Congress

In a bid to raise awareness, the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s PAC is contributing $50 in bitcoin to the campaign of incumbent members of Congress in both legislative houses.

