With interest in bitcoin futures falling to their lowest level since May, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's Stories:

Institutional interest in bitcoin futures has plummeted as the DeFi explosion made carry trades less attractive, said Bequant’s Denis Vinokourov.

Miners generated an estimated $328 million in September.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton expressed an openness to a tokenized exchange-traded fund.