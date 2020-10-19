With BTC transaction activity slowing and Filecoin miners striking, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:


‘Boring’ Bitcoin Market Sends Miners’ Fee Earnings to 3-Month Low

Bitcoin’s transaction activity has cooled amid the recent lull in price action – and that’s hurting miners’ earnings. 

Filecoin Miners Go On Strike One Day After Mainnet Launch, Prompting Early Reward Release

Some of the largest Filecoin miners stopped mining on Saturday, complaining the project’s mining incentive scheme has made it impossible for the miners to start operations.   

The OKEx Drama Exposes a Weakness in Crypto Market Infrastructure  

The OKEx drama shows just how immature crypto markets are compared to traditional ones, but it also highlights their overall resilience.

First Users Not So Impressed by China’s Digital Yuan: Report 

A recent giveaway of China’s in-testing central bank digital currency has reportedly left recipients wondering why they should change from existing solutions like Alipay.

