With BTC transaction activity slowing and Filecoin miners striking, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin’s transaction activity has cooled amid the recent lull in price action – and that’s hurting miners’ earnings.

Some of the largest Filecoin miners stopped mining on Saturday, complaining the project’s mining incentive scheme has made it impossible for the miners to start operations.

The OKEx drama shows just how immature crypto markets are compared to traditional ones, but it also highlights their overall resilience.