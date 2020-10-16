With BTC dropping, OKEx halting withdrawals and Filecoin launching, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.

Today's stories:

While market sentiment may remain temporarily weak after the OKEx news, a price crash looks unlikely.

Withdrawals are suspended as a key holder is “out of touch,” preventing withdrawal authorizations.

Nigerian authorities are developing a roadmap for the adoption of blockchain technology in public administration and payments on a national scale.