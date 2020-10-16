With BTC dropping, OKEx halting withdrawals and Filecoin launching, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:


Bitcoin Price Dips 3% on OKEx News, Analysts Aren’t Too Worried 

While market sentiment may remain temporarily weak after the OKEx news, a price crash looks unlikely.  

OKEx Suspends Withdrawals, Says Key Holder Not Available Due to Cooperation With Investigation

Withdrawals are suspended as a key holder is “out of touch,” preventing withdrawal authorizations.

Nigeria Is Developing Strategies for National Blockchain Adoption

Nigerian authorities are developing a roadmap for the adoption of blockchain technology in public administration and payments on a national scale.

Filecoin Launch Finally Brings $200M ICO to Fruition

Filecoin, designed as a decentralized alternative to Amazon Web Services, is now live as of block height 148,888, or 14:44 UTC.

