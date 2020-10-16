With BTC dropping, OKEx halting withdrawals and Filecoin launching, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
Today's stories:
While market sentiment may remain temporarily weak after the OKEx news, a price crash looks unlikely.
Withdrawals are suspended as a key holder is “out of touch,” preventing withdrawal authorizations.
Nigerian authorities are developing a roadmap for the adoption of blockchain technology in public administration and payments on a national scale.
Filecoin, designed as a decentralized alternative to Amazon Web Services, is now live as of block height 148,888, or 14:44 UTC.
