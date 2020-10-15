With bitcoin falling back towards $11K and news out of CoinDesk’s invest: ethereum economy conference, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

The search for profit is likely to intensify with amount of global debt offering negative yields more than doubling in the past seven months

This special edition of Blockchain Bites covers everything you need to know from CoinDesk’s invest: ethereum economy conference and the news from elsewhere in the cryptoverse.