With bitcoin falling back towards $11K and news out of CoinDesk’s invest: ethereum economy conference, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:


World’s Growing Stockpile of Negative-Yielding Debt a Positive for Bitcoin, Say Analysts 

The search for profit is likely to intensify with amount of global debt offering negative yields more than doubling in the past seven months

Blockchain Bites: Ethereum Power Users, Composability Questions, Staking Solutions

This special edition of Blockchain Bites covers everything you need to know from CoinDesk’s invest: ethereum economy conference and the news from elsewhere in the cryptoverse. 

New York Regulator Calls for More Social Media Oversight After Twitter Hack

NYDFS said cybersecurity must be treated as critical infrastructure by governments and corporations alike.

