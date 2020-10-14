With bitcoin traders eyeing $12K and Litecoin pivoting to privacy, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.
Today's stories:
Bitcoin’s record hashrate indicates fundamentals are stronger than ever, according to Skew Markets.
Other payment companies will also likely follow in Square’s footsteps or risk getting shut out of a growing segment, JPMorgan wrote.
Litecoin founder Charlie Lee told CoinDesk in an interview the project is now looking to adopt key privacy-enhancing features, which he sees as increasingly attractive to cryptocurrency users.
The Global Standards Mapping Initiative is the most “comprehensive” attempt so far to survey blockchain technical standards, the WEF said.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.