With bitcoin traders eyeing $12K and Litecoin pivoting to privacy, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Bitcoin’s record hashrate indicates fundamentals are stronger than ever, according to Skew Markets.

Other payment companies will also likely follow in Square’s footsteps or risk getting shut out of a growing segment, JPMorgan wrote.

Litecoin founder Charlie Lee told CoinDesk in an interview the project is now looking to adopt key privacy-enhancing features, which he sees as increasingly attractive to cryptocurrency users.