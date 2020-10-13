With BTC on its longest winning streak in more than a year and governments around the world working to craft a global CBDC framework, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's stories:
Bitcoin’s six-day run of gains has shifted the focus to psychological hurdle of $12,000. Some analysts are looking even higher.
For Coinbase users who don’t want to keep their funds on an exchange, the buying and storing crypto just became a lot easier.
Many of the world’s largest economies will institute national digital currency banking standards with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
Williams’ venture firm no longer displays Coinbase in its portfolio.
