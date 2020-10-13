With BTC on its longest winning streak in more than a year and governments around the world working to craft a global CBDC framework, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin’s six-day run of gains has shifted the focus to psychological hurdle of $12,000. Some analysts are looking even higher.

For Coinbase users who don’t want to keep their funds on an exchange, the buying and storing crypto just became a lot easier.

Many of the world’s largest economies will institute national digital currency banking standards with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.