With BTC back above $11K and China giving away its new digital currency, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Despite a dip today, bitcoin has crossed into bullish territory with the biggest weekly gain since July.

BitMEX, the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange recently charged by U.S. authorities for offering illegal trading services, has hired a compliance veteran.

The promotion is part of China’s efforts to try out out and stimulate usage of its new digital currency.