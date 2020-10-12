With BTC back above $11K and China giving away its new digital currency, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Down 1% After Biggest Weekly Price Gain Since July

Despite a dip today, bitcoin has crossed into bullish territory with the biggest weekly gain since July.

BitMEX Exchange Hires Compliance Chief After US Charges

BitMEX, the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange recently charged by U.S. authorities for offering illegal trading services, has hired a compliance veteran.

Shenzhen Giving Away Millions in Digital Yuan in Lottery to Boost Consumption, Test Tech: Report

The promotion is part of China’s efforts to try out out and stimulate usage of its new digital currency.

Spate of Bitcoin Extortion Bomb Threats Hit Government, Schools in Japan

The extortionists demand a payment in bitcoin to avoid the detonation of an explosive device, per a report.

