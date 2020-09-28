With bitcoin’s record-breaking run above $10,000 and Twitter talking blockchain strategy, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's stories:
Bitcoin is often criticized for being over volatile, but it’s been a sea of calm compared with Tesla stock in recent months.
Bitcoin has closed above $10,000 since July 27.
After passing $2 billion in locked assets, there’s now more value in Uniswap than there was in the entire DeFi space on July 9.
Jack Dorsey said the nonprofit Blue Sky will use blockchain to create an open Twitter protocol and give people more control over their data.
