With bitcoin’s record-breaking run above $10,000 and Twitter talking blockchain strategy, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin is often criticized for being over volatile, but it’s been a sea of calm compared with Tesla stock in recent months.

Bitcoin has closed above $10,000 since July 27.

After passing $2 billion in locked assets, there’s now more value in Uniswap than there was in the entire DeFi space on July 9.