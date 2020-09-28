With bitcoin’s record-breaking run above $10,000 and Twitter talking blockchain strategy, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Has Been Less Volatile Than Tesla Stock for Months

Bitcoin is often criticized for being over volatile, but it’s been a sea of calm compared with Tesla stock in recent months.

Bitcoin Sets Record 63 Straight Days Closing Above $10,000

Bitcoin has closed above $10,000 since July 27.

$2B Locked: Uniswap Now Bigger Than Entire DeFi Industry Just Two Months Ago 

After passing $2 billion in locked assets, there’s now more value in Uniswap than there was in the entire DeFi space on July 9. 

Jack Dorsey Details Twitter’s Blockchain Strategy at Oslo Freedom Forum 

Jack Dorsey said the nonprofit Blue Sky will use blockchain to create an open Twitter protocol and give people more control over their data.

