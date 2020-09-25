With bitcoin’s best day in two months and a surprisingly positive report out of Chinese state media, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's stories:
Several Chinese state-owned media have made unusual coordinated reports describing cryptocurrencies as the year’s top performing investment.
The Digital Commodity Exchange Act would bring crypto exchanges into a single federal framework, overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The draft bill would define bitcoin and other cryptos as “currency” instead of an “asset” for tax purposes.
