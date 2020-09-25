With bitcoin’s best day in two months and a surprisingly positive report out of Chinese state media, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Several Chinese state-owned media have made unusual coordinated reports describing cryptocurrencies as the year’s top performing investment.

The Digital Commodity Exchange Act would bring crypto exchanges into a single federal framework, overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.