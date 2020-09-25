With bitcoin’s best day in two months and a surprisingly positive report out of Chinese state media, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

China State Media Make Rare Reports Calling Crypto 2020’s Best Performing Asset

Several Chinese state-owned media have made unusual coordinated reports describing cryptocurrencies as the year’s top performing investment.

Bill Proposes National Crypto Regulatory Framework 

The Digital Commodity Exchange Act would bring crypto exchanges into a single federal framework, overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Israeli Draft Bill Would Nix Hefty Capital Gains Taxes on Bitcoin

The draft bill would define bitcoin and other cryptos as “currency” instead of an “asset” for tax purposes. 

