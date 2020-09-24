With bitcoin markets looking weak alongside a strengthening dollar, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:

Strengthening US Dollar Could Bring Further Downside for Bitcoin 

With the U.S. dollar eyeing a pre-election recovery, the path of least resistance for bitcoin may be to the downside. 

MakerDAO Users Hosed by March Flash Crash Won’t Get MKR Payouts, Say MKR Whales

After initially voting to do so, the Maker community will not compensate investors who lost big on the lending platform during “Black Thursday’s” price rout.

