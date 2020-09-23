With the bitcoin market weakening and an ECB update, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin inventory is building on exchanges but there’s a lack of buyers, according to a Chainalysis economist.

The EU central bank said the term stablecoin is potentially “confusing” and “misleading” to consumers.

The supply of BitGo’s wrapped bitcoins (WBTC) topped 76,000 after setting an all-time record of nearly 21,000 WBTC minted within one week. Here’s why.