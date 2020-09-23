With the bitcoin market weakening and an ECB update, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
Bitcoin inventory is building on exchanges but there’s a lack of buyers, according to a Chainalysis economist.
The EU central bank said the term stablecoin is potentially “confusing” and “misleading” to consumers.
The supply of BitGo’s wrapped bitcoins (WBTC) topped 76,000 after setting an all-time record of nearly 21,000 WBTC minted within one week. Here’s why.
The artwork titled, ‘Portraits of a Mind’ created by the Robert Alice project is a set of 40 paintings made up of a transcription of the code associated with the Bitcoin blockchain.
