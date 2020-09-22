With bitcoin at risk of falling to four figures and new guidance from the OCC, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's Stories:


Equity Markets Turmoil Could Push Bitcoin Below $10K, Say Analysts 

Bitcoin risks falling into four figures on a continued sell-off in equities and rebounding U.S. dollar.

Digital Euro Would Provide Alternative to Cryptos, ECB President Lagarde Says

A digital euro for retail payments would “ensure that sovereign money remains at the core of European payment systems,” according to Legarde.

SEC, OCC Issue First Regulatory Clarifications for Stablecoins

The U.S. OCC has published fresh guidance, officially clarifying national banks can provide services to stablecoin issuers in the U.S.

Craig Wright Must Face Trial Over Alleged $11B Bitcoin Fortune as Request for Summary Judgment Denied

In a case involving the ownership of about 1.1 million bitcoin (worth over $11 billion), the federal court denied Wright’s request for a summary judgment on Monday.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.