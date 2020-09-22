With bitcoin at risk of falling to four figures and new guidance from the OCC, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin risks falling into four figures on a continued sell-off in equities and rebounding U.S. dollar.

A digital euro for retail payments would “ensure that sovereign money remains at the core of European payment systems,” according to Legarde.

The U.S. OCC has published fresh guidance, officially clarifying national banks can provide services to stablecoin issuers in the U.S.