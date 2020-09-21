With bitcoin down amid broader market turmoil, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin is dropping alongside stocks as soaring cases of COVID-19 threaten economic activity in Europe.

The nation would wield stronger influence in the world as a result of the digital yuan issuance, according to a magazine from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC)