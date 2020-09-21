With bitcoin down amid broader market turmoil, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:


Bitcoin Down as Stocks Fall Over European Coronavirus Fears 

Bitcoin is dropping alongside stocks as soaring cases of COVID-19 threaten economic activity in Europe.

China Sees Advantages in Being First on New Digital Currency ‘Battlefield’

The nation would wield stronger influence in the world as a result of the digital yuan issuance, according to a magazine from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC)

Kraken Shows How Crypto Companies and Banks Are Evolving Together 

Kraken’s move to become a bank in Wyoming is more about getting traditional finance to adapt to the crypto industry than the other way around.

