With bitcoin’s price dropping overnight as DeFi booms, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
Today's stories:
Bitcoin fell by $400 Wednesday morning, having failed once more to move above a long-held resistance level.
Miners generated an estimated $368 million in August. Revenue estimates assume miners sell their bitcoins immediately.
Trading volumes are surging on Uniswap and other so-called decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, challenging established venues like Coinbase.
Crypto exchange Bithumb has reportedly been seized by police in Seoul on allegations its chairman engaged in investment fraud.
