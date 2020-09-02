With bitcoin’s price dropping overnight as DeFi booms, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin fell by $400 Wednesday morning, having failed once more to move above a long-held resistance level.

Miners generated an estimated $368 million in August. Revenue estimates assume miners sell their bitcoins immediately.

Trading volumes are surging on Uniswap and other so-called decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, challenging established venues like Coinbase.

Crypto exchange Bithumb has reportedly been seized by police in Seoul on allegations its chairman engaged in investment fraud.