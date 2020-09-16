With bitcoin fighting for $11K and the first CBDC in real life, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

With the Federal Reserve’s decision on rates due later Wednesday, bitcoin traders will be watching the U.S. dollar action.

The Bahamas’ “Sand Dollar” will likely be the world’s first live central bank digital currency (CBDC) when it launches in October.

How the business analytics chief became Wall Street’s boldest bitcoin maximalist.