With bitcoin fighting for $11K and the first CBDC in real life, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:


All Eyes on Fed Reserve Rate Announcement, as Bitcoin Fights for $11K

With the Federal Reserve’s decision on rates due later Wednesday, bitcoin traders will be watching the U.S. dollar action.

Bahamas to Roll Out ‘Sand Dollar’ Digital Currency Next Month

The Bahamas’ “Sand Dollar” will likely be the world’s first live central bank digital currency (CBDC) when it launches in October. 

Bitcoin CEO: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Explains His $425M Bet on BTC

How the business analytics chief became Wall Street’s boldest bitcoin maximalist.

US State Bank Regulators Agree to Single Set of Rules for Fintech, Crypto Firm Licensing

Agencies from 48 states are expected to unveil a framework Wednesday that will simplify and consolidate regulation for crypto companies. 

