With BTC breaking above $11K and central banks collaborating to standardize CBDCs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.
Today's stories:
Bitcoin appears to have broken out of its tight trading range over the past two weeks, between roughly $10,500 and $10,800.
Jack Dorsey’s payments company is the second publicly traded firm to put some portion of corporate reserves into bitcoin, following MicroStrategy’s $425 million all-in bet.
The seven central banks, along with the Bank for International Settlements, have released a report setting out agreed core objectives that must be met by national digital currencies.
The former chief technology officer of the troubled BitMEX exchange has been released after a bond for $5 million was paid in the U.S.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.