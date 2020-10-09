With BTC breaking above $11K and central banks collaborating to standardize CBDCs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comNexo.io and Elliptic.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Tops $11K for First Time in Almost 3 Weeks 

Bitcoin appears to have broken out of its tight trading range over the past two weeks, between roughly $10,500 and $10,800.  

Square Puts 1% of Total Assets in Bitcoin in Surprise $50M Investment 

Jack Dorsey’s payments company is the second publicly traded firm to put some portion of corporate reserves into bitcoin, following MicroStrategy’s $425 million all-in bet.

Fed Reserve and 6 Other Central Banks Set Out Core Digital Currency Principles

The seven central banks, along with the Bank for International Settlements, have released a report setting out agreed core objectives that must be met by national digital currencies.

BitMEX CTO Released in US After Payment of $5M Bond

The former chief technology officer of the troubled BitMEX exchange has been released after a bond for $5 million was paid in the U.S.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.