With BTC breaking above $11K and central banks collaborating to standardize CBDCs, CoinDesk's Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin appears to have broken out of its tight trading range over the past two weeks, between roughly $10,500 and $10,800.

Jack Dorsey’s payments company is the second publicly traded firm to put some portion of corporate reserves into bitcoin, following MicroStrategy’s $425 million all-in bet.

The seven central banks, along with the Bank for International Settlements, have released a report setting out agreed core objectives that must be met by national digital currencies.