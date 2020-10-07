With BTC steady and central bank digital currencies getting closer, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comNexo.io and Elliptic.

Today's stories:

Analysts Can’t Agree on What Prompted Big Spike in New Bitcoin Addresses 

New bitcoin addresses have spiked this month, with one industry exec pointing to traders moving funds off the legally troubled BitMEX exchange. Others disagree.

China Central Bank Official Reveals Results of First Digital Yuan Pilots

An official for China’s central bank unveiled usage statistics of state-backed digital currency trials held in three Chinese cities.

Inside the Estonian CBDC Experiment That Could Shape the Digital Euro 

How the firm helping lead Estonia’s central bank digital currency research is approaching a mass-market crypto coin.

Oman Central Bank Warns on Crypto ‘Risk,’ Singles Out Dagcoin 

The central bank warned citizens and residents they use cryptocurrencies at their own risk.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.