With BTC steady and central bank digital currencies getting closer, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

New bitcoin addresses have spiked this month, with one industry exec pointing to traders moving funds off the legally troubled BitMEX exchange. Others disagree.

An official for China’s central bank unveiled usage statistics of state-backed digital currency trials held in three Chinese cities.

How the firm helping lead Estonia’s central bank digital currency research is approaching a mass-market crypto coin.