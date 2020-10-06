As traders remain hopeful and mainstream investment funds increase their exposure to bitcoin miners, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:


Bitcoin’s Options Market Retains Long-Term Bull Bias Despite Sluggish Price 

Options market data suggests the longer-term path of least resistance for bitcoin is to the higher side. 

Fidelity, Vanguard, Schwab Funds Have Been Loading Up on Crypto Mining Stocks

Stock of three major cryptocurrency mining firms are appearing in Fidelity, Vanguard and Charles Schwab mutual funds.

John McAfee Arrested in Spain on US Criminal Charges 

John McAfee allegedly received $11.6 million in bitcoin and ether for pumping ICOs in 2017 and 2018.

Guggenheim-Collected Artist to Release Digital Artwork on Blockchain Marketplace 

A prominent Taiwanese-American multimedia artist considered a pioneer of internet-based art is releasing her work on blockchain-based platform MakersPlace.

