As traders remain hopeful and mainstream investment funds increase their exposure to bitcoin miners, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic

Today's stories:

Options market data suggests the longer-term path of least resistance for bitcoin is to the higher side.

Stock of three major cryptocurrency mining firms are appearing in Fidelity, Vanguard and Charles Schwab mutual funds.

John McAfee allegedly received $11.6 million in bitcoin and ether for pumping ICOs in 2017 and 2018.