With BTC looking for a breakout and more casualties in the aftermath of 2017s ICO boom, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Posts Biggest Monthly Price Loss Since March

Bitcoin (BTC) faced selling pressure in September as the U.S. dollar rose against major currencies for the first time in six months. 

Diginex Stock Goes Live on Nasdaq Following $50M in SPAC and Private Funding

Diginex has become the first crypto exchange operator to be traded on Nasdaq, listing under the EQOS ticker symbol.

Judge Rules Kik’s Token Sale Violated US Securities Law

A federal judge has ruled Kik’s 2017, $100 million token sale violated U.S. securities law, and wants to see a proposal for refunds.

SEC Orders Salt Lending to Offer Refunds to Investors in Its $47M ICO

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed it is taking action against SALT Lending after ruling the company’s $47 million initial coin offering was an illegal securities issuance.

