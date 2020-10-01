With BTC looking for a breakout and more casualties in the aftermath of 2017s ICO boom, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin (BTC) faced selling pressure in September as the U.S. dollar rose against major currencies for the first time in six months.

Diginex has become the first crypto exchange operator to be traded on Nasdaq, listing under the EQOS ticker symbol.

A federal judge has ruled Kik’s 2017, $100 million token sale violated U.S. securities law, and wants to see a proposal for refunds.