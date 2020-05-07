Bitcoin bumps against six figures while a cancelled crypto event draws legal ire. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

Coinstar Plans Massive Expansion of Coinme Bitcoin ATMs as Usage Spikes

One of Bitcoin's Earliest Miners Is Dedicating $66M in Crypto to a Fund of Funds

First Mover: Search Interest in Bitcoin's Halving Reaches Fever Pitch as Price Hits $10K

'Massive Adoption' Conference Organizer Sued After Refund Delays

