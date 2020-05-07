BTC could hit $10K while mining ramps up. This is CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

This episode is sponsored by ErisXThe Stellar Development Foundation and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Outperforming Gold and Stocks so Far This Month

Bitcoin Node Count Falls to 3-Year Low Despite Price Surge

Bitcoin Revenue in Square's Cash App Tops Fiat Revenue for First Time in Q1

Stellar Invests $5M in Abra Ahead of Blockchain Integration

Isolated From The Coronavirus -- And The Rest Of The World -- On An Arctic Expedition | 90.1 FM WABE

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsCoinDesk Markets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.