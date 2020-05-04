May the BTC be with you this May the fourth. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Price May Drop After Halving, Historical Data Shows

Bitfinex, Tether Seek Subpoenas Across US in Hunt for Missing $800M

US Court Dismisses Lawsuit Over Riot Blockchain's Crypto Pivot

US Senate Staffers Float Blockchain Voting if Chamber Goes Remote

