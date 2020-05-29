With bitcoin and many traditional markets down on the day, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back!

Bitcoin Rally Falters as Stocks Drop Ahead of Trump’s China Speech

Bitcoin’s bulls are taking a breather as the traditional markets get the jitters over rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

Twetch Gets Suspended From Twitter in Wake of Trump ‘Fact-Check’ Storm

The Twitter account of BSV-based social media platform Twetch was suspended Thursday without warning, said Twetch co-founder Josh Petty.

‘Passwordless Login’ Startup Magic Raises $4M From Naval Ravikant, Placeholder

Ethereum startup Magic just raised $4 million from investors like Naval Ravikant, SV Angel, Placeholder and Volt Capital to make passwords less of a pain.

US Court Freezes Assets Linked to Alleged $9M ICO Scam

A federal court has frozen assets raised from investors in the Meta 1 Coin token sale in this increasingly bizarre ICO story.

