Bitcoin’s bulls are taking a breather as the traditional markets get the jitters over rising tensions between the U.S. and China.
The Twitter account of BSV-based social media platform Twetch was suspended Thursday without warning, said Twetch co-founder Josh Petty.
Ethereum startup Magic just raised $4 million from investors like Naval Ravikant, SV Angel, Placeholder and Volt Capital to make passwords less of a pain.
A federal court has frozen assets raised from investors in the Meta 1 Coin token sale in this increasingly bizarre ICO story.
