Goldman talks down cryptocurrencies while Minecraft boots up tokenized assets. It’s another episode of Markets Daily from CoinDesk!

Chainlink, the blockchain oracle provider, apparently has not only a devoted group of backers known as “LINK Marines” but a surprisingly committed crew of long-term investors. Here’s why.

Handshake Domains Bring in $10M as Race for Censorship-Resistant Websites Heats Up

During the coronavirus crisis, Handshake may be the leading free-speech-oriented crypto project. But is it just beginner’s luck?

Goldman Sachs: Cryptocurrencies ‘Are Not an Asset Class’

Goldman Sachs held an investor call Wednesday to discuss current policies for bitcoin, gold and inflation. The stalwart investment bank is still no fan of bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Enjin’s New Minecraft Plugin Lets Players Spawn Blockchain Assets

Minecraft, one of the world’s most popular video games, has a new plug-in enabling players to place blockchain assets directly into their servers.

