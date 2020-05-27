While the yuan weakens against the U.S. dollar, Coinbase makes an acquisition to grow its institutional trading infrastructure. It’s Markets Daily from CoinDesk.

Today’s stories:

With historical data suggesting an intermittent correlation, bitcoin traders may do well to keep an eye on the ongoing slide in the yuan, analysts say.

ErisX has released a block trading API for futures contracts and spot market trades to help large traders.

Crypto exchange Coinbase is finally acquiring Tagomi, a prime brokerage platform specializing in digital asset trading for institutional clients.

Via Varejo snapped up the Boston-based firm to further its aim of providing financial services to millions of unbanked Brazilians.