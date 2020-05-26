Remember that time you claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto? It’s the inevitable return of CoinDesk’s Markets Daily podcast!

As Bitcoin Falls to 2-Week Lows, Small Investors Look to Be Buying

Craig Wright Called ‘Fraud’ in Message Signed With Bitcoin Addresses He Claims to Own

Canaan Reports $5.6M Loss in Q1 Despite Bitcoin Miner Price Cut

Thailand Turns to Blockchain to Boost Renewable Energy Push

