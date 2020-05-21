Spoooky! BTC saw a ghost Wednesday and scared the markets. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

50 BTC Just Moved for First Time Since 2009 – But It Doesn't Look Like Satoshi

Bitcoin Drops Over 3% Despite Golden Cross and Bank Calls for More US Stimulus

After Lawsuits and Delays, Overstock Hands Shareholders Digital Dividend

Genesis Trading Buys Crypto Custodian Vo1t in Bid to Become Prime Broker

