BTC hovers at $9K while Australia knocks out unlawful bitcoin sales. This is CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

This episode is sponsored by ErisXThe Stellar Development Foundation and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin's Price Has Bounced but Miners May Still Be Switching Off Post-Halving

First State-Owned Entity Joins Libra Association

Pantera Capital's Crypto Hedge Funds Are Losing Double Digits, but Its Bitcoin Fund Is Up 10,000% to Date

Australian Woman Charged With Unlawfully Exchanging Over $3M in Crypto

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsCoinDesk Markets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.