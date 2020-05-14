Ether whales may be headed to bitcoin while Reddit rolls out Community Points. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily Podcast.

This episode is sponsored by ErisXThe Stellar Development Foundation and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Many Ether Whales Might Be Leaving for Bitcoin: Data

Reddit Rolls Out 'Community Points' on Ethereum to Incentivize Positive Behavior

Overstock Files to Dismiss 'Meritless' Fraud Lawsuit Over Its Digital Dividend

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsCoinDesk Markets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.