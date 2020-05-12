With the third Bitcoin halving in the rearview mirror, Markets Daily is back with your bitcoin news roundup for a look at price movements, problematic privacy and more...

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by ErisXThe Stellar Development Foundation and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.

Today's stories:

Third Halving Turns Out to Be Non-Event for Bitcoin's Price

The Problem With Money Is 'Too Much Privacy,' Says Ex-US Treasury Secretary Summers

Trust No Dapp: Chainlink Launches Oracle for Provable Randomness

UAE Bank Opens Bangladesh Remittance Corridor Using Ripple's Blockchain Tech

