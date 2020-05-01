Bitcoin beats the markets while wallet demand rises. It's CoinDesk's Markets Daily podcast.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin Rises Back to $8.8K Even as US Stock Futures Drop

The 'Great Lockdown' Is Boosting Demand for Bitcoin Custody Solutions

Bitcoin Whale Addresses Hit Highest Number Since August 2019

Andreessen Horowitz Doubles Down on Crypto Investments With New $515M Fund

Bang on a Can Marathon 2020

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsCoinDesk Markets Daily
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.