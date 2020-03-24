For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's Stories:

Bitcoin Marches on $7K as Traditional Markets Cheer Fed's QE 'Bazooka'

‘Digital Dollar’ Stripped From Latest US Coronavirus Relief Bill

Kinsa's fever map could show just how crucial it is to stay home to stop COVID-19 spread

Long-Festering DeFi Dapp Bug Still Not Fixed by Industry

